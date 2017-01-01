Parkland is more than just a hospital. People can receive care in one of Parkland’s 12 health centers, 12 school-based clinics and other locations across Dallas County. Our network provides many health services, including check-ups, sick visits and acute care.
See the details of each Parkland health center and find the health center near you with our locator tool.
Address Info
303 E. Overton Road
Dallas, TX 75216
Contact Info
Main: 214-266-4200
Appointments: 214-266-4000
Pharmacy: 214-266-4290
Fax: 214-266-4218
HoursMonday - Thursday | 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ModulesAdult, Geriatric, Specialty
ServicesLaboratory, Pharmacy, Radiology
Other ProgramsCity of Dallas TB Screening Clinic, Epilepsy, HIV, Mammography, Nutrition, Optometry, Podiatry, Psychology / Psychiatry, Social Work
Address Info
1400 N. Westmoreland Rd.
Dallas, TX 75211
Contact Info
Main: 214-266-0500
Appointments: 214-266-4000
Pharmacy: 214-266-0640
Fax: 214-266-0554
HoursMonday - Thursday | 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (acute care)
ModulesAdolescent, Adult, Geriatric, Pediatric
ServicesLaboratory, Pharmacy, Radiology, Womens Health
Other ProgramsFamily Planning, HIV, Mammography, Nutrition, Pediatric Case Management, Psychology / Psychiatry, Social Work
Address Info
801 Conover Dr.
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Contact Info
Main: 214-266-3400
Appointments: 214-266-4000
Fax: 214-266-3499
HoursMonday - Friday | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ModulesAdult, Geriatric, Pediatric
ServicesLaboratory, Radiology, Womens Health
Other ProgramsFamily Planning, Nutrition, Psychology / Psychiatry, Social Work
Address Info
802 Hopkins
Garland, TX 75040
Contact Info
Main: 214-266-0700
Appointments: 214-266-4000
Pharmacy: 214-266-0660
Fax: 214-266-0691
HoursMonday - Thursday | 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ModulesAdolescent, Adult, Geriatric, Pediatric
ServicesLaboratory, Pharmacy, Radiology, Womens Health
Other ProgramsEpilepsy, Family Planning, Mammography, Nutrition, Podiatry, Psychology / Psychiatry, Social Work, Texas Department of Human Services
Address Info
4600 Scyene Road
Dallas, Texas 75210
Contact Info
Main: 214-266-1000
Appointments: 214-266-4000
Pharmacy: 214-266-1072
Fax: 214-266-1128
HoursMonday - Thursday | 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ModulesAdult, Geriatric, Pediatric
ServicesLaboratory, Pharmacy, Radiology, Womens Health
Other ProgramsCity of Dallas TB Screening Clinic, Epilepsy, Family Planning, Mammography, Nutrition, Psychology / Psychiatry, Refugee Program, Social Work
Address Info
1800 N. Britain Road
Irving, TX 75061
Contact Info
Main: 214-266-3000
Appointments: 214-266-4000
Fax: 214-266-3049
HoursMonday – Thursday | 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ModulesAdolescent, Adult, Geriatric, Pediatric
ServicesWomens Health
Other ProgramsEpilepsy, Family Planning, Mammography, Nutrition, Psychology / Psychiatry, Social Work
Address Info
4201 Brook Spring Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
Contact Info
Main: 214-266-1450
Appointments: 214-266-4000
Fax: 214-266-1455
HoursMonday - Wednesday | 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Thursday - Friday | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ModulesAdolescent
ServicesLaboratory, Womens Health
Other ProgramsFamily Planning, Nutrition, Social Work, Texas Department of Human Services
Address Info
9202 Elam Road
Dallas, TX 75217
Contact Info
Main: 214-266-1600
Appointments: 214-266-4000
Pharmacy: 214-266-1646
Fax: 214-266-1790
HoursMonday - Thursday | 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ModulesAdolescent, Adult, Geriatric, Pediatric
ServicesLaboratory, Pharmacy, Radiology, Womens Health
Other ProgramsCity of Dallas TB Screening Clinic, Epilepsy, Family Planning, HIV, Mammography, Nutrition, Psychology / Psychiatry, Social Work, WIC - Texas Department of State Health Services
Address Info
8224 Park Lane, Suite 130
Dallas, TX 75231
Contact Info
Main: 214-266-0350
Appointments: 214-266-4000
Fax: 214-696-3776
HoursMonday - Thursday | 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (acute care)
ModulesAdolescent, Adult, Pediatric
ServicesLaboratory, Womens Health
Other ProgramsMammography, Nutrition, Psychology / Psychiatry, Social Work